PORTLAND, Ore.—Diego Sanchez-Lopez, 25, of Clark County, Washington, known locally as the “Froggy Robber,” was sentenced today to 97 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release for armed bank robbery.

According to court documents, between November 2017 and April 2018, Sanchez-Lopez stole more than $87,000 from the following six banks in Oregon and Southwest Washington:

On November 27, 2017, $9,710 was stolen from the Albina Community Bank located at 2002 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Portland.

On December 27, 2017, $26,000 was stolen from the Wells Fargo Bank located at 8699 SW Main Street in Wilsonville, Oregon.

On January 11, 2018, $11,580.99 was stolen from the Wells Fargo Bank located at 6785 Beaverton Hillsdale Highway in Beaverton, Oregon.

On January 30, 2018, $6,720 was stolen from the U.S. Bank located at 52313 Columbia River Highway in Scappoose, Oregon.

On February 12, 2018, $15,400 was stolen from the Wells Fargo Bank located at 1800 Main Street in Vancouver, Washington.

On April 30, 2018, 33,357 was stolen from the Wells Fargo Bank located at 7200 NE Butler Street in Hillsboro, Oregon.

During sentencing, U.S. District Court Judge Michael W. Mosman ordered Sanchez-Lopez to pay more than $119,000 in restitution.

Previously, On August 5, 2019, Sanchez-Lopez pleaded guilty to six counts of bank robbery. As a non-citizen and lawful permanent resident, this conviction will subject Sanchez-Lopez to removal from the U.S. by immigration authorities.

This case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by John C. Brassell, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.