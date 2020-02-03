CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon Tech’s Mitchell Fink has been named the Cascade Conference Red Lion Men’s Basketball Player of the Week the Conference office announced today.

Two weeks after becoming Oregon Tech’s All-time career assists leader, Fink scored 40 points Friday night against Northwest University and added 29 more Saturday in a pair of key wins for the No.5 ranked Owls. Fink’s 69 point weekend moved him ahead of 2008 NAIA Division II National Player of the Year and 1st team All-American Ryan Fiegi with 1,958 points and only 169 points behind Tech’s leader, three-time All American Level Hesia’s total of 2,127.

The Owls will head to Corban University this Friday night and Northwest Christian University on Saturday before hosting No. 15 Southern Oregon University on Tuesday, February 11 at Danny Miles Court.