Punxsutawney Phil was pulled from his burrow in Gobbler’s Knob Sunday morning and did not see see his shadow, which, according to legend, means an early spring and warmer temperatures are coming.
Of course, even the organizers of the annual Groundhog Day event in western Pennsylvania acknowledge that turning to a large rodent for weather forecasting is mostly a way to break up winter monotony.
What do the human forecasters expect in the coming weeks?
The latest outlook from The Weather Company, says much of the western, southern and eastern U.S. can expect near or above average temperatures heading into spring, while near or slightly below average temperatures are likely in parts of the northern tier.