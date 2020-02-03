Yreka, CA. – Effective February 1, 2020, the Klamath National Forest, Happy Camp Ranger District, announces that National Forest System Trail No. 5244, the River Trail, referred to locally as the Benjamin Creek Trail, will be closed temporarily. Patricia Grantham, Klamath National Forest Supervisor, issued Forest Order 20-05-001 today due to public safety concerns.

Highway 96 south of Happy Camp has been closed intermittently due to a landslide impacting the road in the Benjamin Creek area. As the slide continues to slip, there is evidence that the trail, above and paralleling the west side of the highway, is not safe for use by hikers.

The closure is expecting to remain in effect until February 1, 2022, or until the trail is deemed safe to reopen and the closure order is lifted.