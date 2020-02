KCYC swept the Springfield Invitational Cheer Competition on Saturday Feb 1!

The Klamath County Youth Cheer Stingers earned 1st Place! Out of 5 teams total!

The Yellow Jackets earned 1st Place! Out if 5 teams total!

Emma Judkins (a Yellow Jacket) earned first place in the Individuals- her FIRST time!!

And the Henley Hornets……..nailed it at UCA Nationals in the Saturday competition in Dallas Texas and move on to the Finals Sunday !