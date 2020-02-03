LAKEVIEW, OR – The Fremont-Winema National Forest is currently seeking energetic, good-natured volunteers to serve as campground hosts for the 2020 summer recreation season at one of three locations.

The locations are located on the Bly, Chiloquin and Chemult Ranger Districts.

Lofton Reservoir Campground has 26 campsites and is located approximately 22 miles southeast of Bly. Williamson River Campground, located 7 miles north of Chiloquin, has 20 campsites. Digit Point Campground, featuring 64 campsites near Miller Lake, is located approximately 12 miles west of Chemult.

Applications are being accepted through April 30. Hosts are expected to be in place at Lofton Reservoir and Williamson River Campgrounds as early as mid-May, but no later than Memorial Day weekend. Digit Point Campground will likely start closer to mid-June.

Hosts are needed through Labor Day weekend. The schedule is Thursday through Monday, including holidays. However, recreation managers note the work week and season length may vary based on the needs of the individual campground.

The most important job of a campground host is to provide an enjoyable camping experience for the public. Hosts are expected to assist visitors with information about the campground and local recreation opportunities. They must work well with people, be personable, maintain a neat appearance and be physically able to perform the following tasks:

Clean and stock restrooms

Clean fire rings, picnic tables and pick up litter

Mow and weed-eat campsites and along roadways

Ensure fees are collected

Communicate site maintenance needs to Forest Service staff

Volunteers must provide their own self-contained trailer. The Forest Service will provide a campsite, propane, gas and a subsistence allowance.

To apply for the host positions at Williamson River or Digit Point Campgrounds, please contact Recreation Specialist Bryan Boatman at 541-883-6702 or bryan.boatman@usda.gov.

To apply for Lofton Reservoir Campground, please contact Recreation Specialist Greg Campbell at 541-947-6359 or gregory.campbell@usda.gov.

For more information on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema, follow the Forest on Twitter @FremontWinemaNF or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/R6FWNF.