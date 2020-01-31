Bees that are native to the local area will be the topic of a presentation at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, during a meeting of the Klamath Basin Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon.

The meeting will be in the back meeting room of the Klamath County Museum, at the corner of Spring and Wall streets. The program is open to the public.

Speakers Steve Sheehy and Sarah Malaby will share information they’ve learned while collecting over 1,000 bee specimens for the Oregon Bee Atlas Project.

Topics include bee biology, bee ecology and some of the common types of native bees that occur in Klamath Falls area.

They will also discuss shrubs and wildflowers that attract a large number of bee pollinators.

The Native Plant Society chapter will hold a business meeting following the program.

For more information on the Native Plant Society call (541) 281-9933.