Play2Learn nights begin Feb. 6

Klamath County School District events focus on getting children ready for kindergarten

The first of 14 Play2Learn nights for families with children preparing for kindergarten will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Peterson Elementary School.

At Play2Learn, parents, children and siblings count, group and compare to practice math skills, children listen to a story and interact with a teacher, and everyone runs through an obstacle course to explore through movement and play. This is the fourth year that the Klamath County School District has offered Play2Learn nights for children ages 3 to 5 who are not yet in kindergarten.

The events focus on what the district calls the Klamath Basics – maximize love and manage stress; talk, sing and point; count, group and compare; explore through movement and play; and read and discuss stories.

Families do not need to be within the attendance area to attend an event at a particular school and are welcome at any Play2Learn night they wish to attend.

The events include dinner and end with each family receiving a Play2Learn bag containing toys, books and information to continue the Klamath Basics at home. With these kits, families can take the learning home and continue to prepare their children for kindergarten.

Click here for more information and links to videos on the Klamath Basics and Play2Learn.

2020 Play2Learn dates (all times are from 5:30-6:30 p.m.)

Round One:

Peterson Elementary – Feb. 6

Stearns Elementary – Feb. 12

Merrill Elementary – Feb. 13

Gilchrist Elementary – Feb. 27

Bonanza Elementary – March 3

Keno Elementary – March 5

Chiloquin Elementary – March 10

Round Two: