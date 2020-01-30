Ross Ragland Theater is a recent victim of an email hack by an unknown foreign source. Ragland Theater patrons, vendors, and associates have been receiving “fake” emails that look to be from what is perceived as an rrtheater.org email address. The emails may have an attachment to the email or a link inserted in the body of the email.



The attachment purports that you owe money for an order due and payable today, etc. Emails have also stated that they are replying to an email previously sent. DO NOT OPEN these emails, attachments or click on the links provided.

The Ragland Theater staff is diligently working with their information technology vendor and to resolve this situation so that it does not continue.

“We are humbly aware of the inconvenience this may cause to individuals and businesses and truly apologize,” stated new Executive Director Scott Mohon.