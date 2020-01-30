As part of its ongoing efforts to foster sustainable development of natural resources, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking nominations for the 2020 Reclamation and Sustainable Mineral Development Awards. These awards, presented annually, showcase some of the finest examples of responsible mineral resource development.

“The BLM appreciates members of the mineral development community who demonstrate a strong commitment to environmental health, social responsibility, and economic security,” said Michael Nedd, BLM Deputy Director for Operations. “We look forward to recognizing such organizations and individuals for their outstanding work in these areas.”

Awards are offered in the following five categories: the Hardrock Mineral Environmental Award, the Hardrock Mineral Community Outreach and Economic Security Award, the Hardrock Mineral Small Operator Award, the Hardrock Mineral Director’s Award, and the Mine Legacy Steward Award.

The Hardrock Mineral Environmental Award recognizes achievements demonstrating continuous or repeated efforts to successfully meet or exceed federal, state, or local reclamation requirements with minimal oversight.

The Hardrock Mineral Community Outreach and Economic Security Award recognizes the successful coordination of projects with local and regional stakeholders, including those projects that contribute to quality of life or demonstrate concern for the long-term health of the local community, while fostering a strong local economy.

The Hardrock Mineral Small Operator Award recognizes operators or organizations with fewer than 15 employees who have demonstrated continuous or repeated efforts to successfully meet or exceed federal, state, or local reclamation requirements with minimal oversight.

The Hardrock Mineral Director’s Award is presented to a single operator whose dedication and commitment to excellence has resulted in the use of a new or innovative design or technique that allows or enhances successful operations in technically challenging conditions or in critical environmental settings.

The Mine Legacy Steward Award recognizes partnership activities that assist in addressing hardrock abandoned mine land features across the American West. Individuals as well as organizations are eligible for this award.

Nominations should be submitted to the BLM State Office having jurisdiction of the public lands where the operation or project is located (Attention: Solid Minerals). Note that coal operators are not eligible for recognition through this program but are encouraged to participate in a separate reclamation awards program offered by the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement. A brochure offering detailed information on the nomination and selection process, as well as state contact information, is available on the BLM web site at https://www.blm.gov/programs/energy-and-minerals/mining-and-minerals.

The deadline for submissions is March 31, 2020. Awards are slated to be presented in the fall.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. In fiscal year 2018, the diverse activities authorized on BLM-managed lands generated $105 billion in economic output across the country. This economic activity supported 471,000 jobs and contributed substantial revenue to the U.S. Treasury and state governments, mostly through royalties on minerals.