KLAMATH FALLS, Or – The Pelicans are in the hunt for a Skyline title. Klamath Union is 1-1 in league play and has five of their last eight games at home in the friendly confines of Pelican Court. It has been the Junior class stepping up for the Pels this season.

Jacob Cook, Garrett Short, Aaron Franklin, and Krishin Taylor, who are all first year players on varsity, have made the impact. Coming into the season, KU had no returning starters. Seniors Darius Holmes and Xavier Arivizu got significant minutes off the bench last year but Coach Ed Case had to draw up a new starting five. Along with Darius and Xavier Coach Case called on Cook, Taylor, and Short to step up.

“I personally was really ready to play varsity. I think all of the Juniors were.” Said Aaron Franklin, the Pels sixth man. “We have our best shot to win league this year and go on to state. And next year, you know, look out.”

The Junior class has carried the scoring load for KU this year. Krishin, Garrett, and Jacob combine for roughly 32 points-per-game. KU is averaging 58 points-per-game as a team.

“We are resilient, we think we can win every game, and we are confident.” Cook remarked. Jacob has led his team in scoring but know he still has room to improve. “I want to get to be a better shooter. Have other guys respect my shot a little bit and it’s getting there.”

The Pelicans entertain the North Valley Knights Friday 1/31.

