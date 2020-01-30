KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath Film, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization promoting filmmaking in the Klamath Basin, will host a showcase of animated and live-action short films nominated for the Academy Awards.

Hollywood’s biggest day of the year – the Academy Awards – will air live on Sunday, Feb. 9, honoring the biggest blockbusters and most poignant performances from the past year, but not all films nominated garnered global release. Continuing an annual tradition with Klamath film, a screening of nominated short films will be presented at Pelican Cinemas (2643 Biehn St., Klamath Falls) on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10, available in advance online at www.klamathfilm.org. Under 18 are admitted free, thanks to a grant from the Oregon Cultural Trust, which also provides free Klamath Film membership for teens.

The event will proceed with five animated short films, a brief intermission, and five Oscar nominated live-action films – all nominated in the Best Short Film categories. The short films program is expected to last around three hours.

The films, presented in collaboration with Shorts TV and Magnolia Pictures, encompass both independent and major-studio productions; each short film clocking in at 40 minutes or less. This year’s nominated films feature productions from Africa, Europe, Asia and the United States. International films will include subtitles.

Animated short film selections include “Dcera (Daughter)”, a stop-motion film from the Czech Republic; “Sister”, a Chinese stop-motion film by Siqi Song; “Mémorable”, a French stop-motion film by Bruno Collet exploring Alzheimer’s Disease; “Hair Love”, an American animated film funded through a Kickstarter campaign following a father’s first attempt to do his daughter’s hair; and “Kitbull”, a 2D animated film from Pixar Studios following a stray kitty and pitbull dog who befriend each other while trying to survive on the San Francisco streets.

Live-action films to be featured include “Une Soeur (A Sister)” by Belgian filmmaker Delphine Girard; “Brotherhood”, a collaboration between film studios in Canada, Tunisia, Qatar and Sweden exploring a family in Tunisia that suspects their son may have joined ISIS; “Nefta Football Club”, the story of two Tunisian boys who discover something odd while playing soccer in a wasteland; “Saria”, based on a true story of two girls who plan an escape from an abusive Guatemalan orphanage; and “The Neighbor’s Window”, a film about a woman whose normal routines are disrupted when free spirits move in next door – a film that has been favorably compared to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 classic “Rear Window.”

The films, despite some being animated, contain adult content not intended for children. The animated portion is rated PG-13, tackling heavy topics such as China’s one-child policy, death of a parent, and Alzheimer’s. The live- action portion is rated R, featuring adult themes and issues.

For more information visit www.klamathfilm.org.