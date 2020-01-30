SALEM — ODOT has a new leader for the newly-formed Public Transportation Division. Karyn Criswell steps into the role of division administrator February 1, 2020.

“We are excited to tap into Karyn’s experience bringing diverse interests together to forge partnerships that improve the public and active transportation system as an integral part of our state’s transportation system,” said Cooper Brown, ODOT’s Assistant Director for Operations.

Criswell will oversee the passenger rail and transit programs administered by ODOT. This will also include things like bicycle and pedestrian programs and other transportation options.

“I’m excited to more fully integrate ODOT’s multimodal services within the agency so that our approach to managing the statewide transportation system includes more equitable access to public transportation, passenger rail, and bike and pedestrian options for all Oregonians,” said Criswell. “Enhancing these transportation options is key to several challenges facing our state including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, providing transportation options for our growing population, and managing congestion in our urban areas.”

Criswell has over 20 years of transportation experience in the private and public sector, with the last five years in various roles with the former ODOT Rail and Transit Division. She most recently led a team to develop and deliver the $200 million per biennium Oregon State Transportation Improvement Fund, a new state public transportation program created by the 2017 legislature. Prior to joining ODOT, Karyn spent 15 years in the private sector providing communications and planning consulting services on a wide range of transportation projects throughout the Pacific Northwest.