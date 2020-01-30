Oregon Authorities are actively looking for 36 year old Thaddeus Ziemlak who reportedly walked away from his psychiatric facility in Pendleton Oregon. Ziemlak was convicted of killing his mother in 2004, landing him in that facility.

He was last seen January 5 when he was headed to an outing planned by the facility, but Ziemlak never returned.

Officials say he was stable at the time he escaped, but is known to have a history of drug abuse that can cause some irrational behavior. Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him and to just call 911.