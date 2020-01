Sunday Feb 9th from 2 PM – 5 PM

Enjoy fabulous guest speakers Director of KCC Roberto Gutierrez, Mayor Carol Westfall, Commissioner Kelley Minty-Morris, and Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce Heather Tramp, two short films, and refreshments.

This event is non-partisan and centers around the 100th anniversary of the great fight to win the vote for women AND learning how YOU, your FRIENDS and FAMILY can get involved!

“YOUR VOICE.YOUR VOTE!”

$10.00 requested donation at the door