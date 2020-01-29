KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Oregon Tech Hustlin’ Owls basketball teams host The Evergreen State in the eleventh annual Pink Out game this Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at Danny Miles Court at the Oregon Tech, Klamath Falls Campus. The 2020 Pink Out event, proudly sponsored by Sky Lakes – Breast Health Services, aims to promote breast cancer awareness and honor victims of the disease.

The Pink Out game features free giveaways for those who attend. The first 1,000 fans entering the venue will receive a complimentary 2020 Pink Out t-shirt, courtesy of Sky Lakes – Breast Health Services.

“The Pink Out Game is a special event for our student-athletes and the Hustlin’ Owl fan base,” said men’s basketball coach Justin Parnell . “The support we receive from the community certainly makes it an event we all look forward to every year. We feel very fortunate to be a part of an event that brings awareness to something that affects so many people. If you’ve never been out to a Pink Out Game, I strongly suggest you do.”

The event is used as an awareness event in honor of Martha Anne Dow who served as the president of Oregon Tech from 1999-2007. The former president and Hustlin’ Owls basketball fan lost her battle with breast cancer on September 29, 2007. The Pink Out is a tribute to President Dow. She made lasting contributions to Oregon Tech. The Center for Health Professions was her vision and, today, it bears her name. Martha Anne Dow envisioned this building as a place to provide opportunities for educating students in health professions, where they would learn how to support physicians in detecting disease, imaging the human body, and caring for patients in a multitude of settings and disciplines.

The Lady Owls will take to the court at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s team will play at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices are:

Reserved Seating $15

General Admission: Adult $10

Family General Admission Pass: 2 Adults & 2 Under 18 $20

Seniors, Alumni, Military $5

K-12 Students $5 (Oregon Tech Students Free with ID)

Children 5 and under are Free.

Purchase your tickets today at OregonTech.UniversityTickets.com. Join us Saturday at Danny Miles Court as we promote cancer awareness, and honor victims of the disease.