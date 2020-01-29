The only Chinese acrobat company to perform not one but two, 5 week runs on Broadway at the New Victory Theatre to rave reviews, are an established favorite family show with outstanding production values! The Golden Dragon Acrobats earned New York Drama Desk Award nominations (Angela Chang for Best Choreography and Danny Chang for Most Unique Theatrical Experience) following their 2005 historic NYC debut.

Featuring a 30 member company from Mainland China that mixes traditional Chinese acrobatics with modern cirque elements, they also bring spectacular new sets and lighting design, by award winning broadway designer, Tony Tucci. The Golden Dragon Acrobats do a fast-paced, technically innovative and beautifully presented new show!

Get your tickets at: http://rrtheater.org/event/acrobats/