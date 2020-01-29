Registration is now open for the 2020 Oregon Women Veterans Conference! This free biennial event, organized by the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, is the largest gathering of women veterans in the state.

Women veterans from every branch of military service, era and background are invited to attend this free conference being held on May 30-31 at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes in Bend. The conference hosts educational workshops, keynote speakers, networking opportunities, and celebrates the service and contribution of women who served in the military throughout history.

“Oregon is a leader in recognizing and honoring the unique contribution of women who have served their country. At this year’s conference, we are emphasizing the strength of the Oregon women veteran community,” said ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick. “Attendees will learn about accessing their earned veteran benefits, hear from several dynamic women veteran speakers during general sessions, and have many opportunities to connect with other like-minded women veterans from across the state.”

The theme selected for this year’s conference is “Stronger Together.”

“The Oregon Women Veterans Conference began over 20 years ago as a small gathering of women veterans who wanted to reach out and support one another,” said ODVA Women Veterans Coordinator Liz Estabrooks. “It is phenomenal to see how the conference has evolved, but also how it has remained true to its original intent: to be a place where women veterans can meet other women veterans from across the state, learn about the veteran benefits they are entitled to, and celebrate the historical contribution that women have made to the nation while serving in the military.”

Today, more than 25,000 women veterans make up nearly 9% of the Oregon veteran population and that number is expected to continue to increase as military occupation specialties traditionally reserved for male service members have expanded to explicitly allow women to serve in all roles.

Conference attendance is free for women veterans and registration is required. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged. Opportunities for community sponsorship and vendor tables are also still available.

More information can be found online at wvc.oregondva.com.