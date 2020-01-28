CORVALLIS, Ore. – Four Oregon Tech athletes, Angel Valdez and Danielle De Castro in track & field, along with Zach Scherman and Micah Jio from baseball, received the honor of CCC Player of the Week the conference office announced today.

Track and Field

Valdez, a senior from Klamath Falls, Oregon (Mazama HS), was named the Red Lion Men’s Track Athlete of the Week as he set a new school record by more than three seconds in the men’s 600-meter run to lead Oregon Tech at the Ed Jacoby Invite. He finished second in the event with a time of one minute, 21.85 seconds.

De Castro, a senior from Seattle, Washington hit an automatic NAIA mark with a time of two minutes, 56.78 seconds in the 1K event at the Ed Jacoby Invite. She currently has the second-fastest time in the 1K, just .2 seconds behind No. 1.

Baseball

Scherman six-foot-two junior from Danville, California, was named the Red Lion Baseball Pitcher of the Week, he was instrumental in the Owls going 2-0 this past weekend as he picked up the win in the first game of the season and the save in the second. He pitched six total innings, where he did not allow any hits and struck out six batters.

Jio five-foot-seven junior second baseman from Kula, Hawaii, was named the Red Lion Baseball Player of the Week. He led the Owls to a 2-0 start – their best since 2015 – as he was 3-for-7 at the plate with two walks. Jio scored three times and drove in a total of four-runs, while boasting a .429 batting average.