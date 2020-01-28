The Linkville Players are excited to welcome Kitty Burns, the writer of A Slice of the Blarney, to the final performance of this four week run. This is the closing weekend for the Linkville Playhouse’s production of the show based on aspects of Burns’ life. One of the cast members, Edie Brown-Vieyra, reached out to the playwright about a pronunciation of a word in the script and one thing led to another. Brown-Vieyra has now spoken on the phone with Burns several times and says they chat as though they’ve known each other for years. The Linkville Playhouse has the honor of Burns attending the final performance of the production of A Slice of the Blarney.

This play is largely based on events in Burns’ real life. According to Burns, there are certain lines in the show that are actual quotes from people in her life. Burns wrote this show after her own father passed away and she says that it helped a lot with her grieving process. It helped her process her loss and that making the show into a comedy helped her get through her own grief.

While the show’s main patriarch tightly holds on to his Irish heritage, it was interesting to learn that Burns’ own father was not Irish. Burns’ mother was Irish, but the historical aspect of the Irish wake came from the writer’s own research into the tradition of having a deceased family member sit upright among the family with a glass of whiskey in front of them.

Burns is very excited to meet the people bringing this version of her show to life. In fact, she’ll be driving from Mariposa, California to Klamath Falls to witness how the Linkville Players portray her script. Burns can’t believe the Linkville Playhouse chose one of her plays since there are so many plays out there.

On the other hand, if you have a chance to see this hilarious show, you’ll understand why the director (Angelina Kennon) chose this show. It packs in humor, while also hitting close to home. That is what has led to this semi-dark comedy to being the success it is.

The final two performances of A Slice of the Blarney by Kitty Burns at the Linkville Playhouse are Friday (January 31) and Saturday (February 1) at 7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Poppy (522 Main Street) or up to 30 minutes prior to show times at the Linkville Playhouse (201 Main Street). Production information for the rest of the 2019-2020 Linkville Playhouse season is available at http://linkvilleplayers.org/.