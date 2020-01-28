On Monday, January 27, 2020 at approximately 9:21 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers were dispatched to the report of a deceased person beside Hwy 101 near milepost 278 (Two Mile Lane).

Preliminary investigation revealed the deceased male, identified as William Schippert (44) of Bandon, had been struck by a vehicle hours before his body was discovered.

Investigators from the Oregon State Police, Bandon Police Department, Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the Coos County District Attorney’s Office are continuing the investigation.

The operator of the vehicle has been identified and is currently cooperating with the investigation.

No more information is available for release at this time.