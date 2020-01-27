NAMPA, Idaho – Senior Angel Valdez set a new school record in the men’s 600 meter run to lead Oregon Tech at the Ed Jacoby Invite hosted by Boise State University at the Jacksons Indoor Track Saturday afternoon.

Valdez ran a time of 1:21.85 finishing second in the event won by NCAA D1 Caleb Hardy of Boise State.

Senior Danielle De Castro led the Lady Owls Saturday as she hit a NAIA National Qualifying mark of 2:56.78 in the women’s 1,000 meter run finishing 4th as sophomore Delani Dietrich followed (3:09.01), she was followed by freshman Mia Smith (3:12.66), and senior Cindy Reed (3:14.15).

On Friday, Tech’s Women’s Distance Medley Team of Aarika Brooks , Dietrich, Smith and De Castro finished 6th with a time of 12:39.27