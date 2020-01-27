Producers are encouraged to call their local FSA office to schedule an appointment to ensure maximum use of their time and to make sure FSA staff is available to tend to their important business needs. Please call your local FSA office ahead of your visit to set an appointment and to discuss any records or documentation that might be needed during your appointment. Siskiyou County producers can call (530) 842-6123. To find your local FSA office, visit: http://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app.