CALDWELL, Idaho. – No. 3 College of Idaho (20-3, 13-0 CCC) continued their domination of Cascade Conference play on Saturday night as they raced past No.5 Oregon Tech (16-5, 6-5 CCC) 70-59 and extended their win streak to 14, remaining undefeated in conference play.

“Tough weekend for our guys but I thought we played really tough and physical tonight against a great College of Idaho team,” said head coach Justin Parnell . “Turnovers were the difference as it led to 22 points for them.”

“We have 7 of our last 9 at home and we’re definitely looking forward to that,” Parnell continued. “Stick with this group because they will continue to get better and better each week.”

The Yotes took command early, firing off offensively to outscore the Owls 16-4. Nate Bruneel scored three consecutively from long range in the effort and Ricardo Time scored a fourth three-point basket. A 9-2 run shortly after boosted the team to a 14-point advantage.

A Tech comeback was made possible later in the half as College of Idaho fouls contributed 10 points to a 15-3 run that cut the deficit to only two points. Idaho, however, ended the surge and built their lead back to five points by the end of the half.

A three-point basket from senior Jordan Henderson opened the second, followed by a layup from junior Scotty Burge that once again put the Owls within reach of the lead. The Yotes responded in kind, scoring a three-pointer and layup of their own and then reinforcing the advantage with a 9-0 run.

College of Idaho’s defense locked down in the last few minutes of the game, holding Tech scoreless as they eked out five points to end the game.

Bruneel took game high, scoring 25 points and seven boards and sinking 4-of-5 from long range for the Yotes. Talon Pinckney, Time, and Ivory Miles-Williams each scored 11 points to follow up. Pinckney also made seven steals, Time contributed five assists, and Miles-Williams grabbed six rebounds.

The Hustlin’ Owls were led by Henderson, who scored 13 points and six rebounds. Senior Mitchell Fink followed with 11 points and four assists, and junior Harrison Steiger and sophomore Matt Van Tassell each tallied 10 points.

Oregon Tech held a 33-27 rebounding edge, earning 15 second chance points off of 23 defensive rebounds. The team also shot at 90% from the charity stripe, sinking 18-of-20.

Idaho played a strong offensive, scoring 15 fast break points and making 14 steals. 22 forced turnovers gave the team a 22-11 points off turnovers advantage.

The Yotes shot with 47% accuracy on the court.

The Hustlin’ Owls will be back in play on Friday when they take on Northwest University, who currently holds second place in the Cascade Conference. The teams will battle it out at 7:30pm at Danny Miles Court. Saturday, Tech will take on Evergreen State College at the same time and location for the 11th Annual Pink Out for cancer awareness.