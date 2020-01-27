Two suspected methamphetamine suppliers were arrested Saturday night while transporting approximately 8 pounds of methamphetamine into Klamath Falls.

On Saturday, January 25, 2020, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET,) the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA,) and the Oregon State Police conducted a traffic stop on Merrill Pit Road near Highway 39. A search warrant was served on the vehicle and its two occupants. Approximately 8 pounds of methamphetamine were seized from the traffic stop and both suspects were lodged in the Klamath County Jail. BINET and the DEA served a search warrant on the suspect’s apartment on Broad Street in Klamath Falls and additional smaller amounts of methamphetamine were seized, along with many other items of evidence pertaining to large scale methamphetamine distribution in Klamath Falls.

The driver of the vehicle, Tracy Witcraft (age 50) and her boyfriend who was a passenger in the vehicle, Ronald Collman (age 51) were both lodged in the Klamath County Jail on commercial drug charges including felony possession and distribution of methamphetamine.

The Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team is comprised of detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department, Oregon State Police, and Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. BINET operates out of the Klamath Falls Police Department and works closely with the US Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, Klamath County Parole and Probation, and DHS Child Welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal distribution of drugs within Klamath County is encouraged to call the Klamath Falls Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at (541) 883-5334.