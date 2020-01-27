Klamath Falls, OR: Every year in January, organizations all over the United States

conduct the Point In Time (PIT) count. This count collects information on people who

are residing in emergency shelters, transitional housing or who are literally homeless.

The purpose of the count is to provide a snapshot of homelessness at the local level in

order to provide information on local resources and support services and to identify and

address barriers to housing and services.

In Klamath and Lake Counties, the PIT count is coordinated by Klamath & Lake

Community Action Services. Staff from our organization as well as several community

partners will collect data on the homeless population living in emergency shelters,

transitional housing and homeless camps. This year, for the first time, the count will

include individuals who are at imminent risk of homelessness and who are living

“doubled up”. The information gathered includes demographic information such as age,

gender, race, ethnicity, veteran status and disability status.

“The data collected during this event can be used to access additional resources for

local programs in Lake and Klamath Counties,” says Christina Zamora, Executive

Director of Klamath and Lake Community Action Services. “We wouldn’t be able to

conduct an effective count without the support and engagement of our community

partners.”

The PIT count will occur on January 28 th through 30 th in both Lake and Klamath

Counties. Klamath & Lake Community Action Services has coordinated teams to

complete data collection in 21 communities throughout both counties.