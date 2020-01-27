On April 14, five teachers and three certified staff will be honored at the Klamath County School District Crystal Apple gala at the Ross Ragland Theater.

The Crystal Apple is given to KCSD staff who inspire and help students of all backgrounds and abilities. A nominee can be a teacher, a counselor or a classified employee who has been with the district for at least three years.

Community members are welcome and encouraged to submit nominations.

“This is an excellent opportunity for people to recognize and thank those special educators who make a positive impact on the lives of our students,” said KCSD Superintendent Glen Szymoniak.

To be nominated, the teacher or staff member must:

Work for the Klamath County School District for at least three years

Inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities

Play an active and useful role in the community as well as the school

Be poised, articulate and possess the energy to withstand a taxing schedule

You can fill out and submit the nomination form online – Crystal Apple Award Nomination — or fill out the form and submit it directly to Stephanie Bland, Klamath County School District, 2845 Greensprings Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 9760; blands@kcsd.k12.or.us. A PDF copy of the form and links to the online nomination form also is available on the KCSD website at www.kcsd.k12.or.us. All nominations are due no later than Feb. 21.