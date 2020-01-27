KLAMATH FALLS — Klamath Community College is hosting a series of information sessions to help those interested in earning a nursing degree learn what it takes to be accepted into the college’s nursing program.

The sessions are open to the public. “KCC’s nursing program is highly competitive and a certain level of dedication is required just to complete the application process. I encourage anyone who may be interested in applying for the nursing program in the next three years to attend an information session,” said KCC Vice President of Academic Affairs Jamie Jennings.

During the hour-long sessions KCC Nursing Program Administrator Allison Sansom, RN, MSN, and other nursing faculty will answer questions and provide guidance about: • application deadlines,

• admission requirements, and

• an updated holistic admission selection process. Attendees are invited to bring questions about how to become a competitive candidate for selection to attend the nursing program. Attendees will also get tips for writing a stellar application essay, find out what to expect if selected for the 2020 fall term nursing student cohort, and learn about the plan and timeline for KCC to offer an Applied Bachelor’s in Nursing (BSN).

The advising sessions will be held at KCC on:

• Jan. 29, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Building 6, room 6217

• Feb. 12, noon to 1 p.m., Building 6, room 6208

• Feb. 26, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Building 6, room 6217

• March 18, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Building 6, room 6217

• March 25, noon to 1 p.m., Building 6, room 6208 One advising session will be held Feb. 13, 4 to 5 p.m., at the Innovation and Learning Center in Lakeview. According to Sansom, in an effort to encourage better representation in the nursing industry of diverse patient populations, KCC has recently developed a new holistic admission selection process that seeks to identify the most qualified candidates by taking into account personal characteristics and life experiences, in addition to academic metrics.

“We are looking forward to offering nursing admission information sessions to our students and the public to explain the change in the selection process and assist applicants with their questions,” Sansom said.

The nursing department at KCC strives for excellence in educating prospective registered nurses. Lectures, clinicals, and simulation experiences are the backbone of learning in the nursing program. Attend an information session to find out if you have what it takes to be part of this growing career opportunity.

For more information, contact Nursing Program Administrator Allison Sansom, RN, MSN, at sansom@klamathcc. edu.