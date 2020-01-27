REDDING, Calif. – Oregon Tech opened up its 2020 season with a sweep on Friday afternoon. First the Owls knocked off Menlo College 8-3 then followed that with a 12-9 win over Simpson University at Historic Tiger Field.

Game 1 Oregon Tech 8 Menlo College 3

Josh Overstreet made his season debut on the hill going 5-innings allowing just two runs and five hits with four strikeouts to move to 1-0 on the season.

The Owls pounded out 13-hits in game 1 led by Payton Harris who had four-hits and three RBI with Josiah Peterson , and Micah Jio adding two-hits each in the win. Sophomore Andy Schubert had a pinch-hit solo home run for the Hooter.

The Owls got solid relief pitching as Zach Sherman pitched three-hitless innings with two-strikeouts, with Trask Telesmanich pitching the final inning.

Game 2 Oregon Tech 12 Simpson 9

In game 2 the Owls scored 9-runs in the sixth inning on the way to the 12-9 win.

The Red Hawks led 9-2 after five-innings but the Hooter held Simpson scoreless over the final four innings to win 12-9.

In a sloppy game that had 11-hits but 7-errors that led to 21 total runs.

Overstreet, Jio and McKinnon Bennett had 2-RBI each to lead the Owls offensively.

Five Owl pitchers contributed to the win with freshman Patrick Arman getting credited with the win while junior Zach Scherman picked-up the save.

The Owls will head back to Redding next weekend for a four game series against Simpson and Holy Names University in the Simpson Tournament starting at 11:00 am Friday against the host Red Hawks at Tiger Field.