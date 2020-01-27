CALDWELL, Idaho. – Oregon Tech (12-9, 6-5 CCC) fell to College of Idaho (9-13, 7-6 CCC) on Saturday night at the J.A. Albertson Center after a fourth-quarter comeback saw the Yotes blast out of an eight-point deficit, going 21-for-2 to win the game 69-61.

“No real explanation for what took place late in the 4th quarter,” said head coach Scott Meredith . “We fought hard and had built an 8 point lead and felt we were in a good place with several minutes remaining. Then C of I hit back to back 3’s, and while still ahead by 2, momentum shifted drastically. We haven’t experienced one like this before, so now it’s a teachable moment and I hope our young team can learn from this disappointment. Looking down to playing at home next weekend.”

The Lady Owls kicked off the game in the first with back-to-back three-pointers from sophomore Kristin Farrell and junior Abby Kreiser . Farrell downed another later in the period as the team went 15-5 to an 11-point advantage.

The Yotes managed to cut the deficit slightly but ended the quarter at a disadvantage that only grew larger as Tech went eight-for-zero with the help of two more long range shots in the second stanza.

College of Idaho was not done yet, however. The team rocketed off an 11-0 run to end the half, finishing off on their first lead of the game. An 8-2 run from Tech in the third put them ahead again, but three lead changes and two ties in the stanza showed just how unstable that lead was.

The final stanza saw the Lady Yotes make their move, going 21-2 to take an 11-point lead with only 50 seconds to go. Idaho shot 100% from long range as Hannah Maupin scored two and Lexi Mitchell added another. A buzzer-beating three-pointer from Kreiser cut the advantage to eight but it was too late.

Kiersten Rasmussen scored a double-double, tallying a game high 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Yotes. Maupin and Emily Hardwood followed up with 13 points each, and Mackenzie Royce-Radford made five steals and six assists.

The Owls showed a strong team effort, with ever player tallying at least two points. Farrell led the way with 13, shooting 3-of-8 from behind the arc. She was followed by junior Amanda Constant , who scored nine and grabbed three boards, and Kreiser, who scored eight.

College of Idaho held a 39-31 rebounding advantage and a 13-10 assisting edge. The team also led 27-21 from the bench.

The Lady Owls will return to the fray on Friday when they take on Northwest University at 5:30 pm at Danny Miles Court. On Saturday, they will take on Evergreen State at the same time and location as part of the 11th Annual Pink Out to promote cancer awareness.