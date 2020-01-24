Saturday February 29th 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Let’s get together to raise funds and provide our Mazama graduating class of 2020 with a safe and sober party after their graduation ceremony!

Tickets sales available at:

Chicken Shack, Rachael Spoon State Farm

Or by using the link for EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mazama-senior-class-2020-fundraiser-dinner-tickets-89498413163?fbclid=IwAR1SDxMblXpYR_EQE_XldNpRflmtQHJBi19pfWD5-jHcWhCaQ7tWzqdVRiY

*Tickets $20. Include entry to event and Dinner

Dinner brought to you by Yummy’s

Silent Auction

Dessert Auction

Raffle items

Chicken poop Bingo 🐥

Dinner will be tri-tip, potatoes, green beans with bacon, green salad and rolls.

Your dinner includes soda or water.

Skyline Brewing will be bringing some great Beer choices 🍺

Wine choices will be available as well 🍷

Kids Welcome

Help raise funds to make Mazama High School Senior class of 2020 have an amazing Safe and Sober Graduation Party!