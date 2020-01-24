Klamath Falls, Oregon — Graduation rates in the Klamath Falls City School District are on the rise, according to data released Jan. 23 by the Oregon Department of Education.

For the second year in a row, Klamath Union High School achieved a 90% four-year graduation rate. KU students earning a diploma or GED within five years was up 9% to 96%.

The district’s overall graduation rate rose 8.12 percentage points to 71.43% in 2019. The four-year completer rate, which includes students who graduated with a diploma or a GED, rose 3.54 percentage points to 80.16%. The graduation rate of its Native American students improved markedly, from 52% in 2017-2018 to 75% in 2018-2019.

“Everyone has a hand,” said KU Principal Tony Swan of the student success. “Office staff create a welcoming environment, custodians and cafeteria workers ensure students are safe and fed well, classified staff provide additional support services, and of course dedicated teachers in classrooms are essential. Everyone is working in a multitude of ways to strengthen important relationships with students. With this approach teenagers can be most successful during their formative high school years.”

Superintendent Paul Hillyer likewise credited staff and initiatives across the district, noting in particular the district’s attention to attendance, career pathways and individualized support.

Attendance Initiatives

Because school attendance strongly correlates with academic success, the city schools have implemented a wide range of attendance-boosting initiatives.

At KU, the number of regular attenders (students attending more than 90% of the time) was 82% in 2019 – up 13% from last year and two percentage points higher than the statewide average.

Career Pathways

Hillyer says that expanding college partnerships in the city schools also have contributed to student persistence toward graduation.

“Our career and college pathways give students motivation and purpose,” said Hillyer, referring to free dual-credit opportunities that allow students to make progress toward college degrees and careers training.

Those opportunities include KU’s Liberal Arts Academy, through which students earn 17-19 college credits at Oregon Institute of Technology, and the Math & Science Academy, through which students gain college credits, field-specific internships and eligibility for OIT scholarships.

KU students also can take free classes at KCC or earn college credit by taking KU classes in Spanish, math, health or business while working toward their high school diploma. Media arts classes at KU count not only toward a KCC certificate but also transfer directly to Southern Oregon University’s bachelor’s degree in digital cinema.

Individualized Support

Notable in 2019 outcomes was a significant change in the graduation rate of students at Klamath Learning Center, the district’s alternative high school. KLC achieved a 14.41 percentage point increase in its four-year cohort graduation rate.

“The entire staff works hard to get to know each student and their individual needs,” said KLC director Toby Flackus of KLC’s strong performance. “We are recognizing and removing barriers for student learning.”

Flackus points to additional school-based counseling and nursing services that recognize the role of mental and physical health in successful learning, as well as the additional support of a new math and language arts teacher and a homeschool coordinator.

At KU, individualized support has included mentoring of English language learners by Jeni Adkisson, EL Success Advocate. KU’s on-track-to-graduate rate among ELL students was 91% in 2019 compared to a statewide rate of 85% among all students.

“Jeni is a like a mom to these kids,” said Charlene Herron, director for Advancement Via Individual Determination and secondary curriculum. “She mentors them one-on-one toward graduation.”

Looking Forward

While pleased with last year’s graduation numbers, administrators continue to strive toward the district goal of 100% graduation.

New this year is KU’s Freshman Success Program, modeled on the University of Chicago’s Freshman OnTrack movement. The program is based on research showing that ninth-grade success is a key predictor of overall high school success. It provides regular monitoring of credits, weekly check-ins and support systems, with the aim of ensuring that freshmen earn one-quarter of graduation credits. Those who do will be considered on-track and have an 80% chance of graduating in four years.

“Improving graduation rates continues to be an important journey in KFCS. It takes all of us working together to get improved results,” said Hillyer.

“This year’s rates are encouraging, and I thank everyone in our schools and in our community who is helping students succeed and who is helping us fulfill our district mission: ‘100% Graduation is our Expectation.’”