55 year old Steven White appeared in court yesterday, facing different charges including attempted murder after his involvement in the standoff shooting that took place this past Sunday with Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. White allegedly shot at two of the deputies and then proceeded to set his residence on fire.

This was the shooting that cause Highway 97 to be shut down for almost 8 hours on Sunday. No one was injured during this incident and White is being held in the Klamath County Jail for 2 counts of attempted murder, improper use of an emergency reporting system, 2 counts of unlawful use of a weapon and second degree criminal mischief. He will appear again in court at the end of the month, on January 28th.