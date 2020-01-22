Salem, OR—More than 2,700 businesses have already registered for the Corporate Activity Tax through the Department of Revenue’s Revenue Online system.

The new law requires businesses with Oregon commercial activity in excess of $750,000 to register for the Corporate Activity Tax. Once they reach that threshold businesses must register within 30 days. Some businesses may have reached the threshold early in January, while others might not top that mark until much later in the year.

Businesses that realized $750,000 in Oregon commercial activity on Jan. 1 must register by Jan. 31. Those businesses that crossed the $750,000 threshold in the days that followed will need to register in early February.

The department opened registration Dec. 4 and many businesses didn’t want to wait.

“The number of registrants is a positive sign that the Department of Revenue’s outreach efforts have been beneficial,” said Nia Ray, director of the Oregon Department of Revenue. “The agency will continue to operate as a source of guidance for CAT taxpayers. We anticipate a steady increase in registrants as more Oregon businesses reach the threshold.”

Some registered businesses have already expressed an interest in making automated payments now for their first quarter estimated tax liability for the CAT. Direct payments and payments by other methods are not yet available for the CAT. It is anticipated that direct and automated payment functions will be available through Revenue Online in early February well before the first quarter estimated tax payment deadline of April 30.

During the 2019 session the Legislative Revenue Office predicted approximately 40,000 businesses would have to pay taxes under the CAT, which went into effect Jan. 1.

To register, individuals doing business in Oregon will need their name, and their social security number or individual taxpayer identification number. Businesses will need their entity’s legal name and federal employer identification number.

Businesses and individuals will need:

Their mailing address;

The date they exceeded or expect to exceed $750,000 in Oregon commercial activity;

A valid email address or current Revenue Online login, and;

Their Business Activity Code (Refer to the current list of North American Industry Classification System codes found with their federal income tax return instructions.)

Taxpayers don’t need a Revenue Online account to register for the CAT. Those who have Revenue Online accounts can’t be logged in to register for the CAT. Instead, they should go directly to the CAT webpage and click on the “Register for the CAT” link on the right-hand side of the page.

More information about the Corporate Activity Tax is available on the Department of Revenue’s website at www.oregon.gov/dor. It includes a list of frequently asked questions and a form to sign-up for email updates on the CAT. Stakeholders can direct questions or comments about the CAT via email to cat.help.dor@oregon.gov or call 503-945-8005.

Visit www.oregon.gov/dor to get tax forms, check the status of your refund, or make tax payments; call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish); 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon; or email questions.dor@oregon.gov. For TTY (hearing or speech impaired), call 800-886-7204.