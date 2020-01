Klamath Falls, Oregon — Klamath Union’s Klamath Coyotes robotics team overcame last-

minute wiring issues to take first place in qualifying matches at the FIRST Tech Challenge at Philomath High School Jan. 19.

The team also took first place for the Collins Aerospace Innovate Award and third place for the Think Award. The Coyotes will advance to FIRST’s Superqualifier tournament, to be held Feb. 15 in Roseburg.