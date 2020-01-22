KLAMATH FALLS, OR / January 21, 2020 – The Kruise of Klamath is pleased to announce a partnership with Healthy Klamath to raise funds for a new destination playground at Moore Park that will be accessible to individuals of all abilities. Healthy Klamath and the City of Klamath Falls are in the planning process for the new 20,000 square foot playground that is anticipated to be completed in Spring 2021.

“The Kruise of Klamath enjoys the use of Moore Park every year for our Saturday Show ‘n Shine and attendees regularly mention the park as one of the best features of our event”, notes Kruise of Klamath Board Chair Tyler Poteet. “We are looking forward to partnering with Healthy Klamath and the City as a way to give back to Moore Park and the community by raising funds for this exciting project.”

“We’re thrilled to have the Kruise of Klamath approach us as a supporter of the new Moore Park Playground”, says Merritt Driscoll, co-chair of the Healthy Klamath coalition. “From the design that was imagined by the children in our community, to the fundraising, and the volunteers that will help build it, this playground is entirely community-driven. We are overwhelmed by the support that has come from organizations and individuals across the community.”

In addition to regular Kruise weekend events held June 25-28, the Kruise of Klamath is planning weekly Thursday mini shows in June to fundraise for, and promote, the new Moore Park playground. Moore Park has also been incorporated into another element of this year’s Kruise of Klamath – the 2020 logo. Many will recognize Moore Park’s iconic rock wall entrance, green open spaces and abundant trees in the 2020 logo designed by Dennis Wolkow which also features the 2019 Best of Show and Board’s Choice vehicles.