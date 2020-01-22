CORVALLIS, Ore. – A total of 9 Oregon Tech Athletes joined a list of 164 Cascade Collegiate Conference student-athletes in the winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s wrestling have earned U.S. Bank Academic All-CCC honors for their performances in the classroom, the conference office announced.
To earn recognition as a CCC scholar-athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 and sophomore standing.
| Name Yr Sport Major
Scott Burge Sr. Men’s Basketball Bio-Health Sciences
Courtney Clemmer So. Women’s Basketball Communications
Amanda Constant Jr. Women’s Basketball Civil Engineering
Seth Erickson Sr. Men’s Basketball Bio-Health Sciences
Kristin Farrell So. Women’s Basketball Health Care Mgmt-Admin.
Mitchell Fink Sr. Men’s Basketball Communications
Jesse Higgins So. Men’s Basketball Bio-Health Sciences
Abigail Kreiser Jr. Women’s Basketball Communications
Matthew Van Tassell So. Men’s Basketball Civil Engineering