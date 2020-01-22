CORVALLIS, Ore. – A total of 9 Oregon Tech Athletes joined a list of 164 Cascade Collegiate Conference student-athletes in the winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s wrestling have earned U.S. Bank Academic All-CCC honors for their performances in the classroom, the conference office announced.

To earn recognition as a CCC scholar-athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 and sophomore standing.