CORVALLIS, Ore. – A total of 9 Oregon Tech Athletes joined a list of 164 Cascade Collegiate Conference student-athletes in the winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s wrestling have earned U.S. Bank Academic All-CCC honors for their performances in the classroom, the conference office announced.

To earn recognition as a CCC scholar-athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 and sophomore standing.

  Name                         Yr        Sport                              Major
Scott Burge                 Sr.        Men’s Basketball          Bio-Health Sciences
Courtney Clemmer    So.       Women’s Basketball    Communications
Amanda Constant     Jr.        Women’s Basketball    Civil Engineering
Seth Erickson             Sr.        Men’s Basketball          Bio-Health Sciences
Kristin Farrell              So.       Women’s Basketball    Health Care Mgmt-Admin.
Mitchell Fink               Sr.        Men’s Basketball          Communications
Jesse Higgins             So.       Men’s Basketball         Bio-Health Sciences
Abigail Kreiser            Jr.        Women’s Basketball    Communications
Matthew Van Tassell So.       Men’s Basketball         Civil Engineering

