On Friday evening, January 17, 2020, at about 8:20 p.m., Siskiyou County Sheriff’s

Office (SCSO) deputies responded to the 4600 block of East Butte Valley Road in the

Dorris area (Butte Valley), in response to a dispatch call reporting a man had suffered a

gunshot wound to the chest. Butte Valley Ambulance and firefighters attempted to revive the man but tragically, he

was pronounced dead.

A rifle with an expended round was located at the original location where he was found

by a relative. Although the case is still under investigation, the preliminary investigation

into the incident has indicated there is no evidence of foul play and there are no indicators

of a deliberate act on the part of the victim to injure himself or others in the immediate

vicinity. There is no threat to the public arising from this incident.

An autopsy will be conducted this week to help investigators determine the cause and

manner of death in the case.According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “On behalf of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to take this opportunity to extend our thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the decedent, his family, and friends. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”