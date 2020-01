Jaziel Ramirez is the newest officer to be sworn in as a Patrol Officer with the Klamath Falls Police Department.

Officer Ramirez is a Klamath Falls native, graduating from Mazama High School. Officer Ramirez has a Bachelor Degree in Applied Psychology from the Oregon Institute of Technology. She is formerly a Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputy and recently became a trained Hostage Negotiator through the Federal Bureau of Investigation.