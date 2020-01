When: February 20. 2020.

NO Host Bar 5:00pm-6:00m

Dinner from 6:00pm-7:00pm

Dance: 7:00pm to 9:00pm. Live music provided by the Cherry Wine Band.

Menu: Green Salad, Prime Rib, Potato, Green Beans, Onions, Dessert and Coffee.

$18.00 per person.

Must have pre purchased ticket. No tickets sold at the door. Tickets may be purchased at the VFW Post 515 Klamath Avenue.

Ticket sales are limited to 100 persons.