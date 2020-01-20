On Sunday January 19, 2020 at approximately 1:30pm Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 37000 block of highway 97 near Chiloquin. Upon arrival deputies were fired upon from a subject inside the residence.

Deputies made several unsuccessful attempts to encourage the suspect to give himself up and at approximately 9:30pm deputies prepared to make entry into the residence in order to take the subject into custody. The subject had started a fire in the residence in an attempt to evade arrest. Arrested was Steven Earle White of Chiloquin and is being lodged at the Klamath County Jail.

Law enforcement officers from Klamath Falls Police Department, Oregon State Police, USFS Law Enforcement assisted KCSO in taking White into custody. There were no injuries sustained by responders or White and light damage to one KCSO patrol vehicle when it came under fire from the suspect.

Highway 97 and side streets in the Chiloquin area were closed for several hours. In addition, KCSO was assisted in the area by Chiloquin Fire & Rescue, Klamath County Emergency Management, Klamath County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), and Oregon Department of Transportation.

KCSO wishes to thank all the agencies who assisted as well as the Chiloquin Community for their assistance and support.