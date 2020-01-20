Salem, Ore. – January 19, 2020- Jaime Evers representing Klamath County was crowned the 2020 Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador during a ceremony Saturday night. The 61st annual coronation event was hosted by the Oregon Dairy Women at the Salem Convention Center, Evers was among three county contestants vying for the 2020 title. Taysha Veeman, representing Marion County was named Alternate Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador.

Evers, 20, is a 2017 graduate of Banks High School. She was born and raised on a dairy farm and showed her own string of ayrshires at county and state fairs. She’s now pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Biology-Health Sciences, at Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls. Evers aspires to attend chiropractic school in the future.

Her speech during the contest, titled “Telling Our Story: How Farmers Can Help Educate Consumers” discussed the ways that farmers can connect with consumers to promote dairy farming and dairy foods. Evers spent two days in interviews, answering impromptu questions and interacting with the three judges before she was selected Saturday for this honor.

Evers is looking forward to a year informing and educating the public about the dairy industry. She will spend the next twelve months as a representative of Oregon’s dairy farmers. Much of her reign will be spent in Oregon schools delivering educational presentations about life on a dairy farm and the nutritional benefits of consuming dairy products.

Upon being crowned, Evers received $3,000 in scholarships to continue her education. Outgoing Dairy Princess-Ambassador Emily Henry received $14,000 for her year dedicated to the Oregon dairy industry.

Taysha Veeman representing Marion County was named Alternate Oregon Dairy Princess-Ambassador. Also a recipient of scholarships, Veeman will play an important role assisting in the promotion of the dairy industry throughout the state in the coming year.

Oregon Dairy Women (ODW) is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization with the main objective to promote the dairy industry. The ODW mission is to promote greater use of all dairy products through outreach and educational programs.

Since 1959, the Oregon Dairy Women’s Dairy Princess Ambassador Program has served as the premier advocate for the Oregon Dairy Industry in collaboration with the Oregon Dairy Farmers Association and the Oregon Dairy Nutrition Council. The ODW award scholarships, and provides financial support to 4-H and FFA programs, Agriculture in the Classroom, Ag Fest, Summer Ag Institute, Adopt-a-Farmer and judging teams.