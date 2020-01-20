Integral Youth Services (IYS) is kicking off its 3rd annual Fundraising Campaign of Feb 1st, 2020. The past two years were a huge success due to amazing community support. IYS is very excited and honored to partner with Ross Dress for Less for the third year in a row.

The three-week Ross Dress for Less Fundraiser will benefit ALL of the 5 youth programs operated by IYS. The fundraiser will kick-off on Saturday February 1st and will run through Sunday February 23rd. As a company, Ross Dress for Less holds an annual fundraiser each year, benefiting the Boys and Girls Club. Our local Ross Dress for Less has chosen IYS to benefit from the fundraiser, in addition to Boys and Girls Clubs. For every dollar donated during the fundraiser, Ross is Donating one dollar to the Boys and Girls Clubs and one dollar to IYS.

Jackie Reyes, Klamath Falls Ross Dress for Less Store Manager knows the hard work we put into the youth we serve and hopes this is something we can do year after year if the company allows it.

We are asking the community to come in and donate during the fundraiser. No purchase is necessary. See a cashier at the registers to make your donation. The IYS team will be at the store during the peak hours with fun activities and giveaways for the kids.

IYS is a private 501(c)3 non-profit social service agency, and has been providing services in Klamath County since 1988. IYS provides a wide range of programs and services to homeless, at-risk and runaway youth.

To learn more about IYS visit us at www.integralyouthservices.org.