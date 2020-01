Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 11 AM-4 PM at the College of Cosmetology.

Cuts and manicures by licensed stylists and nail techs for $10.00 each. All proceeds go to Skylakes Cancer Treatment Center.

Benefit for Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

To date we have raised $50,851.56

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/Klamath-Falls-Cuts-For-Cancer-823536107661769/?eid=ARDgdfICbd5XZniHp_P9kz2_K5C1W9OxE8Qf4bkX1cHDMLai58n3uz1EymlUS2Ppnqyvxmav5_IZ0ag-