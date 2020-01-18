Klamath Union Statement Win over Henley 56-46 in Skyline Opener

KLAMATH FALLS Or – The Klamath Union Pelicans (1-0) 11-4 stung the Henley Hornets (0-1) 10-5 in their own nest Friday night 56-46. On Military Appreciation Night at Henley High School, the Pels used a long halftime to iron out the kinks and run away in the second half.

Klamath was down 22-18 after the first 16 minutes. They could not find an open shot and had trouble getting bigs, like 6-foot 5-inch Junior Jacob Cook, into the paint. Pelican shooters were taking contested shots and not making the extra pass.

But at halftime, it all changed. Right off the jump, Senior Darius Holmes nailed a 3-point jumper a minute into the third quarter. The Pels began to roll. They outscored the Hornets 23-13 in the third frame.

“We didn’t play very well in the first half. But our defense limited [Henley] to 22 points,” said Jacob Cook. “We were stagnate but we all obviously all wanted to win this game and came together as a team to get it done.”

KU’s defense was other-worldly against a very athletic Henley front court. Junior Garrett Short smacked away two blocks and Cook added one more. They got in the way and made it difficult to score inside forcing the Hornets to rush fast break opportunities and waste possessions.

The Pels proved that they belong with the big dogs. They also put all the other Skyline teams on watch. The Skyline is arguably the deepest conference in the state. Any team can win on any night, and we saw that Friday.

“It is a big confidence booster… We know Henley is a great team and they brought the best out of us tonight,” Cook added. “It gives us momentum moving forward and it is just going to boost our confidence”

Jacob Cook is also notorious for stopping play to fix his glasses. He jokingly remarked “I am trying to get contacts I promise!”

Maybe he should stick with the spectacles. After all he is leading his team in scoring with 11.5 points per game and made nine of 10 free throws Friday night and finished with 18 points. Cook has emerged as a leader in his first year on Varsity.

Jacob will lead the Pelicans over the hill next Thursday as KU will travel to Hidden Valley, another young team in the conference. The game will be broadcast live right here on mybasin.com