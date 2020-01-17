The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation has awarded REACH Inc. $5,000.00 for their Community Life Enhancement Program. Ron Moe REACH Inc. Executive Director and Paul Mee REACH Inc. Director of Community Outreach accepted the $5,000.00 at an awards ceremony held at the Seven Feathers Resort and Convention Center on Tuesday, January 14th.

Since 1968 the mission of REACH Inc. has been to Provide Productive Work, Rehabilitation And Training For People With Disabilities And other Barriers To Employment. The Community Life Enhancement Program funds will be used to provide new and unique adventure opportunities for REACH Inc. program participants. The focus of the program will be directed towards after-work outdoor adventure activities such as campouts, fishing trips , national and state park exploration, and other activities that will enhance each individual’s life.

Several other local organizations are expected to pledge their support for this exciting new program at REACH Inc. To make a donation to REACH Inc’s Life Enhancement Program please see reachkfalls.com/donations

During this round of grant awards, the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awarded $474,650 to 70 non-profits organizations located in Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Lane Countites.

The other grantees from Klamath County were:

The Assistance League of Klamath Basin $7,500

Friends of Ella Redky Pool $5,000

Friends of the Children of the Klamath Basin $10,000

Center for Nonprofit Stewardship $4,000

The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation was founded in 1997 and began its philanthropic efforts in 1998. To date, has awarded $18,980,024 to organizations in the seven southwestern Oregon counties.

