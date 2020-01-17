At approximately 2:25 A.M. on Thursday January 16, 2020 Klamath County Fire District No. 1 received the report of a structure fire with a possible victim trapped inside at 2154 Eberlein Ave. The fire was reported by group passing by. They stopped and made attempts to get the victim out but were not successful due to the extent of the fire. Law Enforcement Officers from Klamath Falls Police Department and fire personnel arriving on scene noted a large fire within the kitchen and living room area. Fire personnel simultaneously worked to locate the victim and extinguish the fire. The victim, Madeline L. Murray, was located by fire crews in the living room area and found deceased. Klamath Falls Police Department has notified next of kin. We extend our sympathy to the family and friends of Ms. Murray.

Klamath County Fire District No. 1 responded with 15 fire personnel from four engines and two ambulances along with the Fire Chief, Battalion Chief, Division Chief and Fire Marshal. One firefighter was injured and transported to Skylakes Medical Center where they were treated and released. Damage to the home is estimated at $80,000.00. The fire has been ruled accidental. We encourage all residents to have working smoke alarms and to change the batteries every six months.