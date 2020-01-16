ASHLAND, Ore. – Oregon Tech (11-6, 5-2 CCC) met rival Southern Oregon University (11-5, 7-2 CCC) on the court in their first matchup of the year on Wednesday night at Lithia Motors Pavilion, and, despite a double-double from junior Amanda Constant , the team ended the night down five points, 61-56.

“This game certainly lived up to the rivalry that’s between us and SOU,” said head coach Scott Meredith . “We were not aggressive and played rather poorly in the first half but were only down by 8. With some defensive adjustments we looked like our old selves in the 3rd quarter and held the Raiders to 5 points. Down the stretch it was anyone’s game and the made more plays than we did. Ultimately, the 18 turnovers and poor foul shooting were our downfall. We will regroup quickly and look forward to Friday’s game vs No.22 Northwest Christian.”

The Raider’s Syd’Nee Fryer opened the game strong, downing a three-point basket to push the team to a 5-1 lead early on. The Lady Owls weren’t far behind and came back with a 10-3 run that featured long range shots from sophomore Kristin Farrell and freshman Emma McKenney .

Southern retorted with a 10-0 run into the second quarter that put them up seven points. After that, the two contenders battled for dominance in what would be the highest-scoring quarter of the game. Dominique Harding decided the outcome by scoring seven on an 11-3 Raider run that gave them the advantage to the locker room.

Tech put forth a final effort through the third, going 15-3 to take the lead once again, but the score was tied at 41 by the end of the stanza. Owl fouls turned out to be the kicker in the fourth as Southern Oregon scored eight from the charity stripe to take and hold the lead to the end of the game.

Farrell and McKenney led the Lady Owls with 11 points each. Farrell also shot 3-of-6 from long range and made three steals. Constant scored 10 points and made 10 boards before fouling out at the end of the fourth, and sophomore Courtney Clemmer added another nine to the final tally.

Harding scored 19 to lead the Raiders and take game high, also adding six rebounds and five assists to the effort. Fryer scored another 13, and Daranda Hinkey notched eight points. Kami Walk only scored two but contributed six boards, four steals, and two blocks.

Oregon Tech held a 41-38 rebounding advantage but struggled to hold onto the ball, facing 18 turnovers while only forcing 14.

Southern Oregon led 30-20 in the paint and shot at 72.2% from the free throw line compared to only 53.8% from the Owls.

The Lady Owls will be back in Klamath Falls this weekend, playing against No. 22 Northwest Christian on Friday and Corban on Saturday, with both games taking place at 5:30 pm at Danny Miles Court. On Sunday, former Lady Owls will return for an alumni game at 12:00 pm with free admission.