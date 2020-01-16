All schools in the Klamath County School District are closed today, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, due to current and forecasted inclement weather conditions.

Klamath Falls City Schools are closed.

Oregon Tech is closed.

Klamath Community College is closed.

Hosanna Christian School is closed.

All Tulelake Schools are closed.

The College of Cosmetology is closed.

New Horizon Christian School is closed.

Klamath KID Center is closed today Thursday January 16th due to weather conditions.

Shasta Way Christian Preschool is closes due to weather.

Klamath County Circuit Court will be closed today due to inclement weather.

Klamath Falls Municipal Court Closed.

Triad School is closed due to weather.

Klamath Family Head start is closed for all Klamath Falls sites, Merrill, and Bonanza.

Quail Trail Public Transit Bus will not be running all day today due to inclement weather conditions.

Our place to Grow and Miss Muffets are closed.

Steen’s Sports Park is closed.

Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services are closed.

Skylakes Wellness Center’s Produce Connection is canceled for today.

(KLCAS) Klamath & Lake Community Action Services is closed today due to weather.

Senior Center Bingo has been canceled.