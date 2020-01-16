CVMA 29-6 Crater Lake Has adopted the 1st 186 Bravo Company from Kingsley Field – That’s right our locals. We are calling on the community and anyone else that would like to donate cash (to help cover shipping/replenishing supplies) or items because these soldiers don’t have any place to purchase these things. Klamath Falls loves our military and vets let’s prove it.

Personal and Practical Items: high-quality socks, soap (shampoo, body wash, face wash, etc.) toothpaste, toothbrush and floss deodorant (travel size/non-aerosol), lip balm, foot powder, baby wipes, sunscreen, hand sanitizer, pain-relieving topical cream (not a necessity, but can be a real luxury), Vicks VapoRub, hand warmers, sewing kits, and lens cleaning cloths.

Downtime Activities: Reading materials, handheld video games, board games, decks of cards, iPod or thumb drives with movies, puzzles, plastic model kits, baseball gloves/baseballs, batteries, pens/pencils, stamps, envelopes and paper.

Food and Snacks: Hot sauce, water flavoring packets, beef jerky, protein bars, gum, sunflower seeds, and other non-perishable items.

Sentimental Things: While all of the above are great, sometimes we just need an extra boost of confidence from home. While emails are convenient, they don’t have the same poignancy and convey the same emotion as a hand-written letter. While we’re away, remember to take videos of everything: baby’s first steps, parties, family get-togethers, and even just lounging around the house. Put some of those on a USB drive and send it, too.

Where to take your Care Package or donations: Even if you don’t have family or friends overseas, you can still send a care package to a deployed soldier. Please drop off packages or donations at the VFW Post #1383 515 Klamath Ave Klamath Falls, Or 97601. There are special boxes to send these so please do not package your donations.

Thank you all for making our soldiers feel the love from home, this donation drive is 12 months, and you can take donations to the VFW throughout the year.

For more information and questions please Contact Shorty Ogden- Moles at 541-892-1188 or visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CVMAOregon29.6/